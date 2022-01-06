Women in Ag event

Registration for the 2022 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is now open.
After an online meeting last year, the event will be Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney. The registration fee increases after Thursday, Feb. 10.
The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is an annual two-day event designed to educate and uplift women involved in any aspect of Nebraska's agricultural industry. Through workshops and presentations, attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.
This conference focuses on the five areas of agricultural risk management.
Among the keynote speakers will be Carey Portell, a national speaker and cattle farmer from Missouri. After being involved in a drunk driving crash, she endured a four-year recovery, including 13 surgeries. She advocates for AgrAbility, an organization that has guided her to continue farming despite her handicaps.
Also speaking will be Maggie Holub — a business professional with Farm Credit Services of America and a farmer and fitness fanatic — and Katie Dilse, who has been named as one of the Top 40 under 40 business leaders in the Midwest by The Business Watch magazine.
Those interested may register at https://bit.ly/3pYnysi.