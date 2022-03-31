With dry soil, planting depth may need to increase

Availability of adequate soil moisture is the most important factor affecting germination and seedling establishment. Corn and soybean seeds need to absorb 30% and 50 % of their weight in soil water for corn and soybean, respectively, to begin the germination process.
In my 23 plus years in Nebraska, I don’t remember a year when we, in the northeast part of the state, didn’t receive a significant amount of snow. I know the season is not over yet and we may still get some moisture in one form or another between now and planting. However, as it gets closer to planting date, questions that could arise if the trend continues are: Should I plant deeper or shallower than my normal planting depth? Should I plant regardless and hope for rain? Should I delay planting until we get rain?
Planting depth is one of the most important factors that needs to be taken into consideration, whether we are planting into wet or dry soil. Planting depth of 2 inches is optimal for corn under most normal conditions. Under dry soil conditions, however, planting depth could be increased to 2.5 inches or even 3 inches where good soil to seed contact can be achieved and the seeds will get adequate moisture for uniform germination. One concern related to planting deep has to do with soil crusting. The risk with planting deep into soils that are susceptible to crusting is that the germinating seedlings may not have the power to break through the crust and emerge. An article by Mike Staton of Michigan State University suggests that “some producers may consider setting their row cleaners to run a little deeper to throw some dry soil out of the row, enabling them to plant into moisture without placing the seed deeper than 2.5 inches. This practice is an option for relatively flat, well-drained fields. However, it can create erosion in the rows in fields having slopes of 5% or more.”
The paper also discourages producers from planting into soils with marginal and variable moisture unless rainfall is expected within 24 to 48 hours of planting because the seed may have enough moisture to initiate germination but not complete it. A better option is to plant a little shallower in the dry soil where the seeds stay dormant until the following rainfall.
Deciding whether to delay planting depends on how far into the ideal planting window we have moved. If we are at the early part of the planting window, delaying planting is advisable, even when the weather is suitable for field activity. If, however, we are approaching the end of the planting window, it is advisable to go ahead and plant.
Tillage is another factor to consider when soil moisture is limited. In a dry year when lack of soil moisture is a concern, pre-plant tillage operations should be avoided or minimized to not expose the soil surface to wind and sun to conserve any moisture there may be available in the soil.