LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s annual livestock showmanship contest, Little Aksarben, featured 20 showmen competing in cattle, sheep, goat and swine divisions.
This year’s event featured a new element with a celebrity showmanship division. In this division, seven faculty, one graduate student and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Block and Bridle club president Shaye Koester competed showing steers.
The event winners included:
Experienced division: Champion cattle showman — Maddie Sonnenfeld; reserve cattle showman — Sophie Korytowski; champion sheep showman — Chase Devries; reserve sheep showman — Sarah Dilley; champion goat showman — Taylor Cross; reserve goat showman — Dilley; champion swine showman — Sydney May; reserve swine showman — Elizabeth Hodges; top overall experienced showman — Dilley.
Novice division: Champion cattle showman — Nick Prosek; reserve cattle showman — Kylie Dierks; champion sheep showman — Prosek; reserve sheep showman — Jessi Bresster; champion goat showman — Kenzie Deprez; reserve goat showman — Prosek; champion swine showman — Prosek; reserve swine showman — Dierks; top overall novice showman — Prosek.
Nebraska judges were Jefferson Keller from St. Paul and Cathy Hervert of Ravenna. Both are alumni of the Nebraska Animal Science program.