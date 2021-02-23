Battle Creek High School brought FFA back after going 20 years without it.

FFA is part of an intracurricular program that is tied in with agriculture education in the classroom and supervised agriculture experience.

There are about 60 students in the ag classes and 42 members in the FFA Chapter.

Members have been active at the local and district level. Students have competed in district land judging, leadership development events and livestock judging.

Students have qualified for the state convention in leadership development events and livestock judging, placing second in the junior and senior division.

The Battle Creek chapter also hosted a livestock judging clinic in January with nine other schools. Students will be competing district career development events in early March.

Creighton

In collaboration with the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, the Creighton FFA Chapter is participating in the Connecting Chapters program. This is the third year that Creighton has participated in this opportunity. This “program equips high school FFA members to connect with elementary students and peers to increase agricultural literacy ­— awareness, knowledge and appreciation — in their communities.”

To complete the requirements for this program, the Creighton FFA Chapter first communicated with the third grade at Creighton Elementary School to be able to come in and teach this class a little bit more about the agriculture industry. The first activity included reading an ag-related story to the class. This year’s book, “Tales of the Dairy Godmother — Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish,” takes the kids to a dairy farm to learn the origin of ice cream and teaches them to have a true appreciation for their favorite foods. Creighton FFA Chapter officers read the story to the class, then recapped the story. The book then was donated to the Creighton Elementary library for everyone to enjoy.

The Creighton FFA Chapter members participate in more tasks to complete the program ­— plan and lead one agricultural literacy activity in their school; connect with their local county Farm Bureau to learn more about Farm Bureau; and submit a video about their Connecting Chapters experience.

Randolph

Currently the Randolph FFA Chapter has 30 members in addition to our adviser, Craig Flaming.

We have six chapter officer positions filled with Natalie Munter as the president, Emma Munter as secretary, Ryanne Winkelbauer as reporter, Jessa Backer as treasurer, Cadein Villwok as sentinel and Sam Korth as parliamentarian.

Like many others, we have had some setbacks because of COVID-19 ­— such as not being able to go to state FFA, which all of us look forward to each year ­— and there have been many occasions where members were unable to attend contests and meetings because of quarantine. Regardless, we have still made the most of the time that we have been given.

So far this year, we have been fortunate enough to attend dairy judging, land judging, district leadership development events, livestock judging, district career development events and monthly chapter meetings.

In addition, we had our annual chapter Christmas party all in person. We have, though, attended some events virtually such as the National FFA Convention, and we plan on participating in state FFA this way as well.

Overall, we have been extremely fortunate to be able to have our year be mostly problem free and hope to continue it that way for the remainder of the year.

