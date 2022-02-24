You know that Nebraska community, the one you drive through on a parts run, where the Main Street coffee shop and mom and pop farm store make you pull over every time. You can sense it when you get out of your truck.
This town is thriving, and the people, businesses and leadership are invested its success from the full storefronts and planter-lined streets to the upcoming community event advertised on the bank marquee. It took dialogue, planning, effort and investment to make this progress a reality — and you know your community could get there, but you’re not sure how where to start.
The rural communities of Madison County have been invited to partner to bring the Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process (ECAP) to these area communities to help identify priorities and actions for the future. The ECAP process is led by Nebraska Extension and creates an opportunity for all members of the community to share their ideas on the future through an online survey and a series of community conversations. The process is a holistic approach to help communities support growth by understanding their unique characteristics, community assets and potential opportunities.
Tilden recently kicked off its communitywide ECAP promoting and gathering survey responses from Tilden area residents. An array of community members also participated in two community conversations, exploring Tilden’s strengths, values and opportunities while learning more about the community’s aspirations and vision through the survey data. In the coming weeks, Tilden area residents will develop action plans and begin taking steps to move priority projects forward over 60-, 90-, and 120-day spans.
Similarly, Battle Creek, Newman Grove and Meadow Grove will begin the ECAP in the coming months. The communities of Pierce County participated in the ECAP in recent years, spurring housing development, grant support, community leadership and numerous small-business starts among other community projects.
Funding for ECAP in Madison County is made available through a USDA Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge grant with support from Pierce County Economic Development, Pierce and Madison County commissioners, and technical assistance from Nebraska Extension, Five Rule Planning and Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on how you can get involved in ECAP in your community, contact Jordan Rasmussen, Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension Educator, at 402-719-5230 or jordan.rasmussen@unl.edu.