Weekly crop report

Planting season has begun in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 84% adequate and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 7% short, 85% adequate and 7% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Winter wheat conditions rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 18% fair, 69% good and 6% excellent.
— Oats planted was 33%, well ahead of 11% last year but behind 43% for the five-year average. Emerged was 4%, ahead of 1% last year and behind 8% average.