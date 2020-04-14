Weekly crop report

Crop report

Planting season has begun in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 84% adequate and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 7% short, 85% adequate and 7% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Winter wheat conditions rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 18% fair, 69% good and 6% excellent.

— Oats planted was 33%, well ahead of 11% last year but behind 43% for the five-year average. Emerged was 4%, ahead of 1% last year and behind 8% average.

Tractor Supply implements changes

Tractor Supply stores, including Norfolk, has implemented many changes recently to keep everyone safe, including a dedicated greeter at every store location to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in store and to provide additional cleaning of key items like …

Cattlemen’s Ball postponed until 2021

COLUMBUS — Because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen's Ball will be postponed until June 4-5, 2021, with the event remaining in Columbus.

A day in the life of the ag room

On a random day in February, a pink glow from the hydroponics room lights up the shop windows before the day starts. The day will be full of career pathways focusing on plants, animals and natural resources with a few life lessons thrown in along the way.

Crop survey

As the 2020 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

Farm bill help

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment approaches.