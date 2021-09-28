For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 40% short, 51% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 47% short, 41% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 19% fair, 46% good and 24% excellent. Corn dented was 97%, near 99% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Mature was 71%, behind 78% last year, but ahead of 66% average. Harvested was 13%, equal to last year and near 10% average.
— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 49% good and 22% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 87%, near 91% last year, but ahead of 81% average. Harvested was 17%, behind 26% last year, but near 15% average.
— Winter wheat planted was 61%, near 57% last year and 62% average. Emerged was 20%, ahead of 13% last year, but near 22% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 16% poor, 29% fair, 34% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum mature was 62%, behind 68% last year, but ahead of 55% average. Harvested was 11%, ahead of 6% last year and near 9% average.
— Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 89%, near 90% last year. Harvested was 63%, behind 73% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 12% very poor, 15% poor, 56% fair, 15% good and 2% excellent.