For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 33% short, 59% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 42% short, 46% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 8% poor, 19% fair, 45% good and 23% excellent. Corn dented was 94%, near 97% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Mature was 54%, behind 63% last year, but ahead of 47% average. Harvested was 7%, near 9% last year and 5% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 21% fair, 50% good and 21% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 71%, behind 79% last year, but ahead of 62% average. Harvested was 4%, behind 9% last year, and near 5% average.
— Winter wheat planted was 35%, near 36% last year and 37% average. Emerged was 5%, near 3% last year, and equal to average.
— Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 16% poor, 29% fair, 34% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 96%, near 92% last year and 93% average. Mature was 35%, behind 46% last year, and near 36% average. Harvested was 3%, near 2% both last year and average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 26% fair, 42% good and 23% excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 85%, near 84% last year. Harvested was 49%, behind 57% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 11% very poor, 15% poor, 55% fair, 17% good and 2% excellent.