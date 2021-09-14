For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 31% short, 60% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 13% very short, 44% short, 42% adequate and 1% surplus.

The field office in Lincoln provides the following state updates:

— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 21% fair, 43% good and 23% excellent. Corn dented was 90%, near 93% last year and 87% for the five-year average. Mature was 35%, behind 45% last year, but ahead of 29% average. Harvested was 1%, near 4% last year and 2% average.

— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 22% fair, 50% good and 19% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 47%, behind 58% last year, but ahead of 37% average. Harvested was 1%, near 3% last year, and equal to average.

— Winter wheat planted was 17%, ahead of 8% last year, and near 13% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 15% poor, 29% fair, 36% good and 12% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 94%, ahead of 83% last year and 85% average. Mature was 27%, near 24% last year and ahead of 18% average. Harvested was 2%, near 1% last year.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 18% fair, 47% good and 29% excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 78%, ahead of 71% last year. Harvested was 34%, ahead of 26% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 12% very poor, 18% poor, 51% fair, 17% good and 2% excellent.

