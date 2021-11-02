LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 26% short, 62% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 37% short, 48% adequate, and 4% surplus.
— Corn harvested was 72%, behind 85% last year, but ahead of 63% for the five-year average.
— Soybeans harvested was 91%, behind 100% last year, and equal to average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 31% fair, 48% good and 8% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 90%, near 88% last year and 92% average.
— Sorghum harvested was 78%, behind 91% last year, but ahead of 68% average.
— Dry edible beans harvested was 96%.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 13% very poor, 21% poor, 50% fair, 15% good and 1% excellent.