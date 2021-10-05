For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 36% short, 55% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 41% short, 45% adequate and 2% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 8% poor, 19% fair, 42% good and 26% excellent. Corn mature was 85%, near 89% last year, but ahead of 80% for the five-year average. Harvested was 21%, near 20% last year and ahead of 16% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 49% good and 23% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 95%, near 96% last year and 91% average. Harvested was 34%, behind 51% last year, but ahead of 28% average.
— Winter wheat planted was 82%, ahead of 77% last year, and near 79% average. Emerged was 44%, ahead of 30% last year, and near 43% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 9% very poor, 15% poor, 28% fair, 34% good and 14% excellent. Sorghum mature was 84%, near 85% last year, but ahead of 76% average. Harvested was 21%, ahead of 16% both last year and average.
— Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 95%, near 96% last year. Harvested was 72%, behind 81% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 14% very poor, 16% poor, 52% fair, 17% good and 1% excellent.