For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 32% short, 58% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 41% short, 45% adequate and 2% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 18% fair, 44% good and 27% excellent. Corn harvested was 60%, behind 73% last year, but ahead of 47% for the five-year average.
— Soybeans harvested was 88%, behind 96% last year, but ahead of 77% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 30% fair, 51% good and 8% excellent. Winter wheat planted was 97%, equal to both last year and average. Emerged was 84%, near 82% last year and 86% average.
— Sorghum mature was 96%, near 98% both last year and average. Harvested was 72%, behind 79% last year, but ahead of 54% average.
— Dry edible beans harvested was 92%, near 96% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 12% very poor, 19% poor, 53% fair, 15% good and 1% excellent.