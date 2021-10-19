For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 32% short, 59% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 41% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 7% poor, 19% fair, 40% good and 29% excellent. Corn mature was 95%, near 98% last year and equal to the five-year average. Harvested was 41%, behind 55% last year, but ahead of 33% average.
— Soybeans harvested was 76%, behind 91% last year, but ahead of 58% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 26% fair, 51% good and 12% excellent. Winter wheat planted was 93%, equal to last year, and near 94% average. Emerged was 76%, ahead of 70% last year, but near 77% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 9% very poor, 14% poor, 25% fair, 32% good and 20% excellent. Sorghum mature was 94%, near 98% last year and 95% average. Harvested was 58%, near 56% last year and well ahead of 38% average.
— Dry edible beans harvested was 89%, behind 95% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 13% very poor, 17% poor, 55% fair, 14% good and 1% excellent.