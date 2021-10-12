LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 38% short, 54% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 44% short, 43% adequate, and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 7% poor, 18% fair, 44% good and 26% excellent. Corn mature was 93%, near 95% last year and 89% for the five-year average. Harvested was 29%, near 32% last year, but ahead of 22% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 18% fair, 52% good and 23% excellent. Soybeans harvested was 60%, behind 78% last year, but ahead of 42% average.
— Winter wheat planted was 88%, equal to last year, and near 89% average. Emerged was 60%, near 56% last year and 63% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 6% very poor, 14% poor, 28% fair, 38% good and 14% excellent. Sorghum mature was 90%, near 94% last year and 89% average. Harvested was 38%, ahead of 29% last year and 24% average.
— Dry edible beans harvested was 81%, behind 86% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 12% very poor, 14% poor, 57% fair, 16% good and 1% excellent.