LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue its webinar series, “Land Management Quarterly,” on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Started in 2019, the series offers management advice and insight for Nebraska landowners, agricultural producers and others interested in properly managing agricultural land.

The February episode will examine methods for setting cash rents, flex lease alternatives and considerations for updating agricultural rental arrangements for 2020. The interactive sessions may be attended live. They conclude with an “Ask the Experts” session, offering participants the chance to get answers to their land or lease questions.

The webinars are led by Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, who are both in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

“Land is one of Nebraska’s most critical assets,” said Jansen. “This webinar series will help those with a vested interest in land to better understand the financial and human forces reshaping the rural agricultural landscape.”

Participants are encouraged to sign up to receive reminders each quarter and submit questions at agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement. Anyone can join the webinar from this page when it goes live at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Each webinar is free and will be recorded. Those can be viewed the day after each session, along with recordings from the entire series.

Tags

In other news

State ag conference announced

Governor Pete Ricketts announced the schedule for the 32nd Governor’s Ag Conference. The annual event gives producers and agri-business leaders in Nebraska an opportunity to discuss the state’s number one industry and strategies to support future growth in agriculture. The conference is sche…

Webinar series to continue

LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue its webinar series, “Land Management Quarterly,” on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

High water seminar planned

Extension educators Dennis Bauer and Steve Niemeyer with the University of Nebraska Extension will be discussing different ways to deal with high water on sub-irrigated meadows to maximize production.

Grant to help growers manage nitrogen fertilizer

Corn and wheat growers across Nebraska will be able to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies that will allow them to more precisely identify the amount of nitrogen fertilizer their crops need, while preventing excess nitrates from ending up in the state’s water supply.

+2
Annual farm show attracts hundreds

Annual farm show attracts hundreds

Hundreds of Northeast Nebraskans came to Norfolk this week for the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show hosted by Northeast Community College, Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio.

Ag program serving critical workforce need

Ag program serving critical workforce need

The role Nebraska agriculture plays in the global economy goes without saying. The state leads the nation in beef and beef product exports, commercial red meat production and popcorn production; second in all cattle and calves and hay production; and third in corn for grain production, corn …

Specialty Crop Block Grant Program proposals due

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is currently accepting grant proposals for its Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). NDA administers the program which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits, vegetable…