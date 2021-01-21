Webinar on dealing with stress offered

Stress seems to be prevalent in the agriculture sector, with even more concerns arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many farmers and ranchers are facing financial strains, marketing uncertainties, along with regular challenges such as production risks and farm transfer issues, and more. When temporary stress turns into chronic stress, it can impact health and mental wellness.
Nebraska Extension, in partnership with Michigan State University Extension, presents a free online webinar, “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” Thursday, Jan. 28 from 10-11:30 a.m. This workshop is beneficial for individuals who work with farmers and ranchers on a regular basis, such as bank lenders, ag suppliers, educators and consultants, healthcare professionals, and anyone involved with the lives of farmers and ranchers.
In addition to being helpful for working with farmers and ranchers, the workshop educates participants about managing stress in their own lives and teaches how stressors can affect physical health and relationships with family or coworkers.
For more information, contact Nebraska Extension Educators Glennis McClure, gmcclure3@unl.edu or Jean Ann Fischer, jfischer6@unl.edu.