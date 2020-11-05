Lincoln — A Nebraska Extension webinar on livestock risk management for agricultural producers and professionals will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 12.

The webinar will start with an overview of current livestock market and risk-management issues from two U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretaries: Greg Ibach, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, and Bill Northey, undersecretary for farm production and conservation. The overview will be moderated by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Brad Lubben, extension associate professor of agricultural economics and director of the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center.

The presentation will then feature a panel discussion of livestock economics and marketing, as well as the role and use of insurance tools, including the Livestock Risk Protection policy. Panelists are Elliott Dennis, livestock marketing specialist at Nebraska, and Brandon Willis, a former USDA Risk Management Agency administrator who is now with Ranchers Insurance in Utah. Shannon Neibergs, with Washington State University and the Western Extension Risk Management Education Center, will moderate.

The webinar is presented as part of the weekly Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management series.

Registration, which is free, is available at https://farm.unl.edu/webinars.

Tags

In other news

Fall is a great time to pull soil samples

Did your soybeans or alfalfa not yield what you were expecting this year? Well fall is the perfect time to pull soil samples and see what’s going on under ground. Whether it is soil fertility or testing for soybean cyst nematodes (SCN); these are both factors that can drive yield.

Watch the Plains Winter Conference live virtually

A virtual option is now available for individuals wanting to attend the 25th annual No-till on the Plains Winter Conference during the live broadcast. The virtual option joins the in-person Conference and celebration on January 26, 2021. Botanica Wichita will host the event, but attendees ca…

Fertilizing pasture and hay ground

Any farmer worth their salt knows the importance of fertilizing a crop for optimal production. Often, this common knowledge stops at row crops or high value hay like alfalfa. Could a look at your fertility improve pasture and grass hay production next year?

Cuming County 4-H Achievement Day canceled

The Cuming County 4-H Achievement Day scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, has been canceled. The Cuming County 4-H Council and the Extension Staff have made the decision to cancel based on rising COVID cases in Cuming County.

Weekly crop report for week ending Nov. 1

Weekly crop report for week ending Nov. 1

For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 41% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 29% very short, 37% short, 33% ade…