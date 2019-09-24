Crops continue to near the finish line in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending on Sept. 23, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 12% short, 76% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 82% adequate and 7% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn dented was 91%, behind 97% last year and a five-year average of 96%. Mature was 37%, behind 65% last year and 56% average. Harvested was 3%, behind 8% last year and 6% average. Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 55% good and 16% excellent.
— Soybean dropping leaves was 55%, behind 81% last year and 69% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 62% good and 12% excellent.
— Winter wheat planted was 51%, near 49% last year and 53% average.
— Sorghum coloring was 93%, near 94% last year and 96% average. Mature was 22%, behind 45% last year and 43% average. Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 4% poor, 14% fair, 69% good and 10% excellent.
— Dry bean dropping leaves was 84%. Harvested was 37%. Dry bean condition rated 15% very poor, 18% poor, 22% fair, 41% good and 4% excellent.