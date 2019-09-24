Crop report
NDN file

Crops continue to near the finish line in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

For the week ending on Sept. 23, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 12% short, 76% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 82% adequate and 7% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn dented was 91%, behind 97% last year and a five-year average of 96%. Mature was 37%, behind 65% last year and 56% average. Harvested was 3%, behind 8% last year and 6% average. Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 55% good and 16% excellent.

— Soybean dropping leaves was 55%, behind 81% last year and 69% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 62% good and 12% excellent.

— Winter wheat planted was 51%, near 49% last year and 53% average.

— Sorghum coloring was 93%, near 94% last year and 96% average. Mature was 22%, behind 45% last year and 43% average. Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 4% poor, 14% fair, 69% good and 10% excellent.

— Dry bean dropping leaves was 84%. Harvested was 37%. Dry bean condition rated 15% very poor, 18% poor, 22% fair, 41% good and 4% excellent.

Tags

In other news

Time to shift farm safety into high gear

Time to shift farm safety into high gear

National Farm Safety and Health Week is this week, Sept. 15-21. This annual promotional week commemorates the hard work and sacrifices made by our nation’s farmers and ranchers. This year’s theme is “Shift Farm Safety into High Gear.”

+2
Cover crops perform double duty

Cover crops perform double duty

Anyone could agree that the 2019 crop season has been one of extremes. The Bomb Cyclone brought the incredible runoff event that led to thousands of acres of prevented planting. The wet weather persisted well into the planting season. Then in early June Mother Nature shut the rainfall spigot…

Record corn harvest expected in state

Record corn harvest expected in state

Despite concerns farmers have about the crop properly maturing before the first frost, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service expects Nebraska's 2019 corn crop to bring a record harvest of 1.79 billion bushels, up slightly from last year's production.