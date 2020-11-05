Watch the Plains Winter Conference live virtually

A virtual option is now available for individuals wanting to attend the 25th annual No-till on the Plains Winter Conference during the live broadcast. The virtual option joins the in-person Conference and celebration on January 26, 2021. Botanica Wichita will host the event, but attendees can now join from the comfort of their own homes or offices. Registration is available at www.notill.org
Scholarships to attend through the virtual portal are available to women in agriculture and to people of color in agriculture. Applications will be taken through November and are available at www.notill.org. These scholarships are made possible through the generous support of the #NoRegrets Initiative.
This year’s speaker lineup features author Darin Qualman. Darin is the author of Civilization Critical. The book focuses on civilizations, energy, food, and material flows. Civilization Critical looks at the big picture and the long term. It tackles the big questions and big ideas of history and the modern world: how food systems work, the spread of railways, the rise of industry, the dawn of the consumer age, the transformative effects of the steam engine, and how we wrest fuels from the Earth.
Returning this year is John Kempf, one of the most requested speakers from the last five years. John will focus on nutrient dynamics, providing insight into how to reduce fertilizer input costs through soil and plant health. Regenerative agriculture producer Chris Teachout from Shenandoah Iowa rounds out the speaker lineup.