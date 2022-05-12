Waste to Worth tour piques interest in Nebraska replication

After the Easter holiday last month, I traveled to Ohio to attend the Livestock and Poultry Environmental Learning Community’s Waste to Worth Conference. The conference is geared toward folks working in the manure education and research realm, so there are a variety of manure educators, researchers, professors and regulatory personnel in attendance. It’s a great time, full of lots of poop jokes and good friends. And, we manage to learn a lot from each other while we’re there. A highlight of this conference is that the conference begins with a day of tours of area farms and businesses that are doing great things with manure or other waste products.
Of the three possible daylong tours, the one I chose focused on composting. The first stop was a family-owned and -operated Ohio EPA Class 2 composting facility. While they started by composting manure and animal feed waste, the Andre family can now take in human food waste to be composted rather than it just going to the landfill. Their main carbon source is still animal feed waste from a nearby dairy farm. Trucks full of biodegradable refuse of all kinds come in regularly from across the region.
It was interesting to see the big machine called a “Tiger” that could crush pre-packaged food items (including soup and drink cans), extract the food and clean the packaging, which would then be recycled. This pre-packaged food sometimes comes from area stores that had coolers break down or from the occasional food processor that had food items that didn’t meet inspection due to seal problems or mechanical failure.
Before our arrival, they had received a load of pallets containing unsellable cans of soup, so they crushed some for us to demonstrate the machine. The soup came out one auger, the cans came out another conveyer after having been cleaned with recycled water from their holding pond (where all runoff from the composting facility is held). It seemed like such a fitting facility to tour around Earth Day.
At another site, we met a beef producer/farmer named Aaron, who was involved with a Great Lakes Commission grant led by Eric Richer, a crops-focused Extension educator with Ohio State University Extension. The purpose of the grant was to find ways to decrease the volume of manure that needed to be hauled to the field, thereby making it more likely that farmers could haul the manure further to fields that needed the nutrients more than those closer to the main livestock operation. The primary way of doing this was by composting the manure from his bedded beef barn.
While Eric and Aaron had access to a compost turner to make consistent compost, traditional composting is rather time/labor intensive as the pile must be turned regularly to keep the compost up to temperature. Aaron was quite innovative; he had an idea to try static composting and was fairly successful. Using a 4-inch PVC pipe with a bunch of holes drilled in it and hooked up to a small squirrel cage fan, he tried static pile composting. He laid out the pipe horizontally and covered it in wood chips to keep manure from getting into the pipe, and then he stacked the manure on top of the pipe in a pile about 8 feet tall.
Without turning the pile, the air from the fan through the pipe kept enough oxygen in the pile to keep the microbes active, reaching a temperature of 160 degrees at one point and maintaining a temperature of 140-145 degrees for quite some time, thereby minimizing pathogens and weed seeds from the manure without a lot of added labor. Additionally, the resulting compost pile was only about two-thirds the size of the original pile, which meant that it would take one-third fewer trips to the field to haul all the compost as compared to just stockpiling the manure. In addition to the bulk reduction, the actual tonnage was reduced by 53% as compared to the fresh manure coming directly out of the barn.
After the static composting worked so well, Aaron took that idea and thought that maybe he could put the heat created with the compost to work. He built one of the static piles in a concrete bay outside his shop. While building the pile, he used coils of PEX tubing (plumbing pipe) to create a radiator of sorts throughout the manure pile. He then hooked up the PEX pipe to small pump and radiator and filled it with water inside his shop. He rigged an old box fan to pull the heat from radiator to warm his shop. It was very creative and kept his shop about 50 degrees for a good portion of the winter.
Aaron was using wood chips to bed his cattle. That’s not all that common here because wood chips aren’t as accessible as in Ohio. So, what does any of this have to do with Nebraska? I would love to see if static-pile composting works with manure that contains cornstalk bedding, which is more common here. I don’t have a grant, but I’d be happy to hear from you and share my experiences more in depth. Maybe we can even partner up to do a little testing of this process here in a drier climate with cornstalk bedding rather than wood chips.