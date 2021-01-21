For as long as the United States has been fighting wars, military veterans have left farms or returned to the farms after their service ended.

Over time, however, millions of farmers moved into towns and cities. Now, many military vets might not be familiar with farming — or at least want to explore it when their military service is over.

The Center for Rural Affairs in Lyons, with assistance from Nebraska Extension, Legal Aid and other expert service providers, is hoping to help make farming possible.

Military veterans and active military service are invited to take part in a course, “A Year in the Life of a Diversified Farm: Monthly Workshops for Veterans.”

The free virtual offering will be both online and in-person as pandemic precautions allow. The sessions will start on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The sessions will be once per month through November, from 2 to 4 p.m. They will always take place on Saturdays.

Erin Schoenberg, project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, said studies and many anecdotal experiences shared by military veterans have shown that they found agricultural life rewarding.

Some of the skills carry over in both agriculture and the military, including organization, discipline, work ethic and teamwork. Some of the same stresses that people endure during the military occur when people transition back into civilian life.

“Taking care of plants and animals has been found to really help with your well-being in that transition,” Schoenberg said. “We’ve heard from veterans, for example, in some bee-keeping work that we do. (The veteran) has mentioned how much this has helped him cope and just be healthy.”

Agriculture is rewarding for anyone, but in particular it has been a good fit for veterans. Taking care of land, soil, water and plants, and the labor aspects from driving a tractor to cleaning out livestock pens, is good for both the mind and labor aspects of the body, she said.

The two-hour classes have various focuses. Some of the subjects cover farm dreams and land access, planting and field prep, budgets and record-keeping, USDA programs, farmers markets, market selection, insurance and legal considerations.

The course is open to Northeast and North Central Nebraska veterans, as well as those living beyond the region — even in other states.

With the pandemic and since this course is online, people can sign up from anywhere, Schoenberg said.

“Everyone is welcome,” she said.

And when it is safe to meet in person, people from greater distances will still have the opportunity to join from their home location. There also is a varied level of expertise in farming presented.

“We are welcoming anyone who has any interest to get into agriculture,” Schoenberg said. “We do expect there to be a pretty big range. So far the people who are signing up have some farming or ranching knowledge, or maybe they grew up on an operation of some type,” she said. “Others are brand new to it, or who might have purchased a few acres or are just interested in looking into it.”

Part of the hope is to get veterans more connected to farms and ranches. The course will include three veteran farmers who have been operating in eastern Nebraska for several years. They will be able to give more direct advice.

Participants might learn of a way they can get into farming.

“It doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” she said. “It might be having another job in town, or it might be additional income. It might be an additional pastime that you don’t lose money on. We want to break it down so people can figure out their goals and what they want out of this. How much money are you willing to invest and how soon do you want to see a return on it? All those types of questions are what we will be digging into, especially at the first part of the classes.”

* * *

Want to learn more?

Registration is required. Contact Schoenberg at erins@cfra.org or 402.499.2781. Visit cfra.org/events for more information.

