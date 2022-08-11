LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has welcomed Genevieve Tonniges to its team as a relationship manager and executive assistant.
Tonniges is completing a global studies program with an emphasis in French and Russian at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She will graduate in December. Her family farms in York County.
The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the checkoff assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development and education