LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has welcomed Genevieve Tonniges to its team as a relationship manager and executive assistant.

Tonniges is completing a global studies program with an emphasis in French and Russian at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She will graduate in December. Her family farms in York County.

The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the checkoff assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development and education

In other news

Crop report for week ending Aug. 7

Crop report for week ending Aug. 7

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Farm bureau meeting

BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau board will conduct its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Battle Creek Public Library.

Early weaning for calving herds

How much an animal eats can be simplified down to a handful of basic factors. Some, like frame size or maturity (does the animal still need to grow or has it reached its full potential size?), we can only manipulate slowly over time through genetic selection. Others like demands from mainten…