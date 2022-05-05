Lincoln — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication (ALEC) department has hired two ag educators — one in Northeast Nebraska, the other in the Panhandle — to support ag teachers throughout their region.
In addition, a new tenure-track faculty member at ALEC, with firsthand experience as a high school ag teacher and FFA adviser, will focus on enhanced teacher preparation and other supportive strategies.
The three new hires will work to improve retain current ag educators, attract new teachers to the field and work to better meet the needs to ag educators of all levels of experience all across the state.
Monty Larsen, with wide-ranging experience as a rancher and high school ag instructor, will help ag teachers in Northeast Nebraska. The satellite ALEC faculty member in the Panhandle will be Troy White, who comes to Nebraska from a faculty position in ag teacher preparation and ag-related STEM education at South Dakota State University.
Becky Haddad, who is teaching agricultural education at the University of Minnesota, will hold the tenure-track faculty at ALEC. She was a high school ag teacher for five years in her native Minnesota.
“We've seen in Nebraska unprecedented growth of new ag education programs in the state, and lots of communities wanting to add teachers, add programs,” said Mark Balschweid, the ALEC department head. In 2010, the total number of Nebraska high schools with an ag instructor was 133. Now the number is 202. Some schools have two ag teachers, and a few have three.
In all, Nebraska’s number of high school ag teachers totals 230. Yet, supply is coming up short of the demand — statewide, 64 positions have opened up so far this school year, with 21 remaining unfilled.
Larsen’s duties will include presenting programs at Nebraska Extension’s Haskell Agricultural Laboratory in Concord, about 15 miles north of Wayne. The 550-acre site includes extensive cropland, farming and ranching facilities, an arboretum, pollinator gardens and beehives.
“I'm really impressed that for a facility of that age, it's really been very well taken care of,” Larsen said. Possibilities, he said, include hosting events on the latest science curriculum developments as well as career days that can introduce students to ag research.
The site, he said, “is an outstanding facility that could be a hub” for the Northeast Nebraska education compact whose members include 21 school districts plus UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and other higher-education institutions.