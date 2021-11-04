The connection between the energy content of feedstuffs and animal energy requirements is the partition of energy availability and usage. Total digestible nutrients (TDN) is the common energy reference for both feed content and animal requirement, so how are the two connected and what can we know to better examine TDN of feedstuffs and properly utilize energy economically?
The initial measure of energy begins with gross energy (GE) which is the term for all energy contained within a feed and consumed by the animal. By subtracting all the energy that passes through to manure from GE you can determine what is called digestible energy (DE). Digestible energy is the measure of energy that is converted into TDN within feedstuffs.
Where does TDN intersect with our operations and management decisions? Most commonly, when analyzing our forage sample results, we can see the TDN value as a percent of the dry matter composition. First, understanding that the percent TDN is an indicator of forage quality and measures potential for digestibility. The average measure of meadow hay is 53% with a typical range from 49% and 57%. Sandhills range has potential to be 56% and can range 49% to 68% throughout the year, when evaluating actual selected forages.
The relationship between digestibility of feedstuffs and protein content are somewhat correlated. As plants become more mature and the protein value starts to fall off you will also see a decrease in digestibility and a lowered TDN value. Addressing this point can allow us to evaluate forages beyond just a protein value and assign the appropriate economic costs incurred for inputs and when evaluating purchasing opportunities.
Secondly, determining the value within your operation that is associated with varying degrees of digestibility. For a 1,400 pound Spring cow currently in mid-gestation, she currently requires 11.6 lbs of TDN. On a forage with 50% TDN, your intake would have to be 26.6 lbs of hay as fed. If you have hay that is 60% TDN, that intake drops to 22.2 lbs of as fed intake per head per day. Approximately a 4.5 lbs intake difference.
The Nebraska Hay Summary from October 7th has Fair-Good Quality hay at $120.00. For a cow during mid gestation, she would consume 405 pounds additional forage of 50% TDN which increase dollars spent by $24.30 for mid-gestation alone. Multiple that by 150 head and the additional economic value during the second trimester is 60,750 pounds of hay for a total of $3,645.
While protein is the first important nutrient when discussing cow requirements, energy is shortly behind protein. Evaluating forages on both a protein and energy basis can ensure we know how to manage our feeds this winter, especially in a purchasing scenario, to ensure we get the most value with the resources we have going into a winter with elevated feed costs and inconsistent supply chains.