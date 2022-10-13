Trees celebrated

Friends of Maxwell Arboretum and University of Nebraska Landscape Services are hosting the “TREE-mendous Celebration” in Earl G. Maxwell Arboretum located on UNL’s East Campus.
The free family-friendly event is Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event will include children’s activities, a tree climbing demonstration, and a tree planting demonstration.
Volunteers will be available at Maxwell Arboretum and the Backyard Farmer Garden to answer questions. Enjoy Kimmel Orchard apples and cider, UNL Dairy Store ice cream, and UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture Popcorn. Parking is available in the Dental College parking lot.
For more information visit https://unlgardens.unl.edu/