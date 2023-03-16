A majority of questions received by the Nebraska Extension relate to shade and evergreen tree problems. If you have a question, or you want to be more informed about current issues to help protect your trees, plan to attend Nebraska Extension’s upcoming Tree Issues Talk on Wednesday, April 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., 2715 13th St., Columbus. This class will focus on tree problems such as spruce and pine diseases, emerald ash and other tree borers, maple dieback and harmful tree care practices.
The discussion is lead by Extension educator Kelly Feehan. Preregistration is not required but appreciated. To learn more about this tree class or to sign up, call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 or email kfeehan2@unl.edu. The flyer is also online at www.platte.unl.edu and titled Lawn, Tree, Garden & Landscape classes.