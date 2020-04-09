Tractor Supply implements changes

Tractor Supply stores, including Norfolk, has implemented many changes recently to keep everyone safe, including a dedicated greeter at every store location to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in store and to provide additional cleaning of key items like carts and registers.

Other changes include:

* Dedicating an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

* Installing Plexiglas barriers at cashier stands in stores.

* Expanding the company’s buy online same day/next day delivery to all Tractor Supply stores.

The store is maintaining a minimum of two dedicated parking spots at each store for buy online, pick-up in store or curbside delivery.

