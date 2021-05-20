Tickets on sale for annual June ag event

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agri-Business Council is once again busy preparing for the sixth annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet, after canceling in 2020 for safety reasons related to the pandemic.
This year's banquet will once again take place at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on Thursday, June 17, and will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Hosted by the Norfolk and Madison Area Chambers of Commerce, the banquet’s theme is "Uniting the Agricultural & Business Communities" and targets Madison County and the adjacent counties of Antelope, Wayne, Pierce, Stanton, Boone and northern Platte.
The banquet will include a pork loin dinner with a presentation by guest speaker Rocky Weber, presidents of the Nebraska Cooperative Council.
The banquet is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased through June 4 at a discounted prices, and at regular price beginning June 5 at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce office.
The ultimate goal of this event is to raise funds for academic scholarships available to high school seniors and college students in Northeast Nebraska who are or intend to continue their education in the agricultural and agri-business fields.
The event also will include awarding several deserving students $750 scholarships as well as the presentation of the Beef Expo scholarship to the 2020 recipient. The 2021 Beef Expo event is scheduled for Sept. 11-12.
A Farm Family of the Year and an Ag-Business of the Year also will be recognized that evening. Contact the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce to submit a nomination for either or both of these awards. Nomination forms are also available on the Norfolk Chamber’s website and Facebook page.
Additionally, members of the Norfolk and Madison Chambers of Commerce are soliciting businesses and individuals in the targeted seven-county area to be event and scholarship fund sponsors.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Contact Jeny Albin with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-371-4862 or jalbin@norfolkchamber.com.