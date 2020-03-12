The Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College experienced an invasion, of sorts, recently.

Over 1,500 high school students from 46 area high schools, recognized by their blue jackets and bright gold lettering, participated in the 2020 FFA Districts 3, 4 and 10 Career Development Event – Ag Education Contest on Wednesday. Many of the 14 Northeast contests were state qualifying events with winners proceeding to the state contest in early April at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Northeast agriculture, electrical construction and control, electromechanical, horticulture, veterinary technology and welding faculty and students hosted the day.

Contests included an ag biotech exam, ag sales objective test, ag technology and mechanics, agri-science contest – natural resources, agronomy, environthon, farm management, floriculture, food science objective exam, livestock management, meats contest, nursery and landscape, veterinary science exam and welding.

Corinne Morris, dean of agriculture, math and science at Northeast, said it takes the entire college community to make an event of this size successful.

“This event is a huge undertaking,” she said. “We had a number of faculty, staff and students who were involved in the preparation, administration or tabulation for the competitive events and assisted a student or accommodated a need. It was a great way to assist in the contest while showcasing our beautiful campus and the excellent work we do at Northeast Community.”

FFA Chapters participating in the contest include:

District 3 Schools: Arlington, Blair, Logan View, Lyons - Decatur Northeast, Mead, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Bryan, Pender, Scribner-Snyder, Tekamah-Herman, Wayne, West Point, Wisner-Pilger.

District 4 Schools: Allen-Wakefield, Bloomfield, Creighton, Crofton, Emerson-Hubbard, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Madison, Norfolk, Orchard, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Randolph, Stanton, Verdigre.

District 10 Schools: Ainsworth, Boyd County, Burwell, Chambers, Elgin, Elkhorn Valley, Keya Paha, Loup County, Neligh-Oakdale, O'Neill, Ord, Rock County, Sargent, Stuart, West Holt, Wheeler Central.

Northeast Community College has hosted the contest for over 40 years.

