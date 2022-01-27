Late winter and early spring is a critical time to make decisions for alfalfa fields that will have long-term effects. There are several items to evaluate in an alfalfa field: Does herbicide need to be applied to suppress winter annuals such as mustards, pennycress or cheatgrass/downy brome before the alfalfa starts coming out of dormancy? What is the alfalfa stand? Is there excess winterkill?
If the answer to any of these questions reveals concerns in obtaining optimum yields, timely decisions need to be made.
What options are there for thickening or reseeding alfalfa stands? Usually older, dryland fields need to have more than 30 shoots from at least three plants per square foot to be considered for good yield production. If the stand is close to or below this level, something needs to be done soon. Checking these stands needs to be performed as soon as growth begins to make timely decisions. What can be done to a potentially low-yield field?
There are several options when trying to invigorate an alfalfa stand and will vary with the goals of every farming operation.
One option is to interseed grass into thinning alfalfa stands. This can either be used to graze or to hay. The typical grasses that work well are orchardgrass, smooth bromegrass, timothy, meadow bromegrass, festulolium and some wheatgrasses or fescues. Timing is critical for spring seeding. Using a no-till or low-till drill, plant as soon as the soil is thawed. In alfalfa stands that are still thicker after seeding grass, hay an early first cutting to allow the new grass seedlings to compete for sunlight.
Seeding new alfalfa into current alfalfa is not very effective due to medicarpin, the autotoxic compound produced by established alfalfa. The University of Missouri researchers found that interseeding into alfalfa would have to be done into a stand density of less than 0.8 plants per square foot to produce adequate results. If the stand is only 1 year old and there are large areas or skips in a field, reseeding alfalfa into those areas can be effective. If sitting water has caused even alfalfa to be drowned out and killed from flooding, reseeding these areas may be effective due to medicarpin being a water-soluble compound.
Although not a true thickening of a field, a partial destruction and reseed of alfalfa can be done in the same calendar year if necessary. A study at the University of Nebraska near Mead showed that when glyphosate was used (April 9) to suppress alfalfa and interseeded with alfalfa on April 21, a significant portion of the old alfalfa was killed and new seedlings were established and survived. The stand was at 98% the following spring.
First and foremost, evaluate the state of an alfalfa field to make well-informed decisions. Thickening stands can be done several ways and may be a good option for an operation. This can extend the life of an alfalfa stand or allow a more gradual change to another option.