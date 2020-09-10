The importance of moisture

With any ensiled feed, proper moisture at harvest is essential to getting a good pack and fermentation. Keep this in mind when harvesting corn silage this year to make sure your harvest produces a high quality product.
Silage should be harvested at 60-70% moisture. Higher moisture contents will result in improper fermentation and spoilage. Too dry and we get a poor pack, heat and more spoilage. Figuring out exactly where this sweet spot is can be difficult, but there are several at home methods we can use to figure out where we stand.
One of the easiest ways to check moisture content is the squeeze test. Start by chopping a small test area. Grab a handful of fresh chopped silage and squeeze it in your hand as tight as you can for about 30 seconds. If juice drips from the sample, it is too wet for a good ensile and proper fermentation.
If no juice drips out, open your hand slowly. If the ball falls apart quickly and your hand is barely wet, the forage is too dry. A ball that holds together and leaves the hand damp means moisture content is just about right.
While the squeeze method is a good in field test, to really make sure we know moisture content, we need to use some tools at home to measure the amount of water in your forage. This can be done with specialized tools that come with instructions or everyday items like a microwave or a food dehydrator. I’ll discuss how to use these more accurate testing methods next week.
So what do we do with silage that falls outside of our desired moisture levels?
Waiting for silage that is too wet to dry down before cutting is the best option. However, if we use a custom chopper, getting schedules to work out may take this option off of the table. We can either mix it with areas of the field that are on the dry side to ensure the silage as a whole is at the proper moisture levels, or even add other dry feedstuffs that are fermentable like hay to the mix.
Dry silage is a bit more difficult to address. One ton of silage takes about 7 gallons of water to raise the moisture level one percent. And because the chopped corn can’t soak this all up at once, it has to be added slowly, making raising moisture levels difficult to achieve.
Shortening chop length and adding extra weight when packing can help get a better seal. Adding inoculant to the pile may be a worthwhile insurance measure to keep desired microbe levels high and speed up fermentation. Lastly, doing what we can to get the outermost level protected from oxygen is the most critical. Added water is most important here, or if there are wetter portions of the field, saving them for the topmost layer is a good idea. Covering a pile or bunker with plastic is good practice for any silage, but with a chop that is on the dry side, it’s especially important.
For both too wet and too dry silage, inoculants can help act as a sort of buffer. While they cannot save a train wreck, inoculants added while chopping or even to the pile during the pack can keep fermentation on track even when we fall a bit outside of the recommended moisture levels. You can think of them as a sort of insurance, albeit one that we can decide whether to use or not at the last minute.
Quality silage starts with the proper moisture. A little extra effort to get moisture levels right can ensure hard work at harvest isn’t spoiled by proper fermentation.