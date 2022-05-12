The use of trade names or products does not indicate the promotion of products; rather, these are strictly used for educational purposes. Information has been adapted from the 2022 Guide for Weed, Disease and Insect Management in Nebraska.
Summer annual grasses are tough weeds to deal with, especially in perennial systems like pasture or hay fields. They can take advantage of the smallest opportunity to invade and, once established, are hard to control. Proper management requires the right timing and patience.
Such species as foxtail, sandbur and crabgrass are annuals that often begin growth after other perennials, grow quickly and quickly set seed. This life cycle can make control difficult. In many circumstances, cultural practices like timing of hay harvest or grazing management may offer the most cost- and control-effective option. If herbicide control is decided upon, there are a few options to choose from. Once alfalfa is up and growing, the list gets even shorter.
In Roundup Ready alfalfa stands, treatment is fairly straightforward, by using an alfalfa approved glyphosate product. Label guidelines do recommend treating before weeds exceed 6 inches in height. It is important to make applications before the alfalfa canopy begins interfering with spray pattern and distribution of product.
Straight alfalfa stands may use grass selective products like Select Max/Arrow or Poast. Recommended weed height will vary depending on product, target and rate so be sure to follow the label recommendations. Pursuit, Prowl H2O and Warrent may be options to consider here for added broadleaf control. Warrent and Pursuit are recommended for seedling or newly established stands while Prowl H2O is recommended for both new seedings and established alfalfa stands. As with Roundup, canopy cover can interfere with spray distribution, so applications following harvest are recommended.
A different option may be Gramoxone. Paraquat herbicides like Gramoxone are nonselective, burn-down products, so any green plant material will be damaged. However, if used immediately following harvest when alfalfa regrowth is limited, you may get control of annual species with a minimal yield reduction.
For alfalfa/grass mixtures, things get a bit more difficult. In some cases, previously growing plants can handle pressure from pre-emergence herbicides. While a slight yield hit can occur, the newly germinating grass seedlings are getting it much worse, so control can be effective. A pre-weed-emergence application of Prowl H20 may do the trick but needs to be timed appropriately.
Although it may be tempting to start applying right away, we need to wait. Just like our seeded crops, these weeds need a certain sustained soil temperature to begin germination. For crabgrass, soil temps need to be sustained at 55 degrees, for foxtail 60 degrees and for sandbur it’s 65 degree. Start monitoring soil temperatures and, when the appropriate threshold for the species you want to control is crossed, we can get ready to apply.
As with any pre-emergent herbicide, yearlong control may require more than one application. However, a second application may come into conflict with maximum annual application amounts, so be sure to check with the pesticide label before reapplying.
For all herbicides, keep an eye on any harvest restrictions. The pre-harvest interval will vary depending on what product you use.
Summer annual grasses in forage crops are not the easiest weed to deal with, but with the right product, a bit of patience and proper timing, it doesn’t have to be a problem we can’t control.
Ben Beckman is a beef systems Extension Educator serving the counties of Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Madison and Pierce. He is based out of the Cedar County Extension office in Hartington. He may be reached by phone at 402-254-6821 or email at ben.beckman@unl.edu .