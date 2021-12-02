ALLIANCE — The E-Inspection Subcommittee has begun its assignment to gather information pertinent to implementing voluntary electronic inspection authorized by legislative changes to the Livestock Brand Act earlier this spring.
At the Sept. 8 public meeting of the Nebraska Brand Committee (NBC), a subcommittee of producers and other stakeholders was approved to solicit experiential knowledge and technical information about nonvisual identifiers. The intent of the E-Inspection Subcommittee is to bring ideas and recommendations to the NBC for future consideration.
The NBC will receive the subcommittee’s recommendations in public meetings for discussion and input before final action.
Nebraska has a long history of producers voluntarily using brands as proof of ownership for livestock. As technology advances, there are a multitude of new methods available to identify livestock that were not lawful before the changes to the Livestock Brand Act contained in LB572.
The Legislature approved changes to authorize the Nebraska Brand Committee to offer electronic inspection utilizing nonvisual identifiers as an alternative to physical inspection to satisfy brand inspection requirements.
E-inspection is not mandated but offered as an option for brand inspection compliance.
The focus of the E-Inspection Subcommittee is to provide insight to the NBC staff as to how an electronic inspection program could work for each of the different producer types while maintaining the integrity of the brand laws. The information will serve as the foundation for a system that will create greater efficiencies; minimize field staff travel and time; decrease producer expenses; reduce scheduling impediments for producers; improve access to documentation; be able to add value on existing electronic identification (EID) usage at operations; and streamline the inspection process for non-change of ownership movements.
Northeast and North Central Nebraska subcommittee participants and their segments are:
— Chris Finney, Ainsworth Vet Clinic, Ainsworth, veterinarian and backgrounder.
— Gabriel Monasterio, Wolf Cattle Co., Ainsworth, seedstock/feeder.