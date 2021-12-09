State veterinarian retiring

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is announcing the retirement of state veterinarian Dr. Dennis Hughes. He started working for NDA in 1990 as a veterinary field officer and became state veterinarian in 2005. Hughes’ last day with NDA will be Thursday, Dec. 30.
“As state veterinarian, Dr. Hughes has been instrumental in keeping Nebraska livestock healthy and the state’s agricultural industry strong,” said Steve Wellman, NDA director. “We want to thank Dr. Hughes for his years in public service and for his leadership at the state and national level. His dedication to agriculture and the livestock and poultry industry will be remembered.”
During his tenure, Hughes enforced state and federal livestock programs and became proficient in animal disease diagnostics. As a field veterinarian, Hughes was instrumental in the eradication of pseudorabies and brucellosis from Nebraska swine and cattle herds. As Nebraska state veterinarian, Hughes led several animal disease response events of concern to the livestock and poultry industry, including avian influenza and bovine tuberculosis.
Before his work at NDA, Hughes worked in two private large-animal practices in Northeast Nebraska. He started his own practice in Battle Creek and worked there until 1990, when he began his career in state government.
During his more than 30 years of employment with NDA, Hughes served as a member of the Livestock Emergency Disease Response System Veterinary Corps, the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association, the National Association of State Animal Health Officials and the U.S. Animal Health Association.
Dr. Roger Dudley, deputy state veterinarian, will lead NDA’s animal health team until a new state veterinarian is named.