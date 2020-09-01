Nebraska Straight from the Good Life
Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced a new effort to help sell agricultural products and services from Nebraska and grow the state economically.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has launched a new branding campaign, “Nebraska Straight from the Good Life,” which will promote businesses based in Nebraska or those with a significant presence in the state.

“What this is designed to do is help Nebraska companies ... to be able to help promote what they do, their products, their services, to expand that, for example, to the export marketplace or expand their profile,” Ricketts said at a news conference Monday morning.

The program will create a catalog where Nebraska agricultural businesses can provide whatever information they want, such as lists of products, contact information for sales representatives, a company history and more.

Each company will have one page, and any agricultural company may apply to participate for free. More than 30 have already signed up.

These catalogs will be available online and in print.

Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said it would not only be an opportunity for the companies, but a chance for customers to learn more.

“This will help us, not only as a department of agriculture, but also consumers that can find out about companies that provide the services they’re looking for,” Wellman said.

Ricketts and Wellman both said international markets would be among the key focuses of the program, and the catalog would be used as a tool on trade missions.

“When we go places and develop those relationships, we can expand what we’re doing with those countries,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts said as an example, representatives from Nebraska and Vietnam have visited in recent years, and exports from Nebraska have increased to the country after Vietnamese representatives signed a memorandum to buy more Nebraska products.

The goal of the program is to ultimately help Nebraska businesses and grow the state.

“Hopefully this is a useful tool that will enlighten potential customers as to what Nebraska has to offer,” Wellman said.

