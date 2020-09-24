State farmers to harvest near record corn crop

Corn crop

With Nebraska farmers looking at a 1.7 billion bushel corn harvest this year, a new report from the Platte Institute and the Nebraska Farm Bureau details how the coronavirus pandemic has added to the woes of an already hurting Nebraska agricultural industry. 

With only 1.78 inches of precipitation in Grand Island during the last seven weeks, dry conditions have put corn and soybean harvest ahead of schedule with a near record corn harvest expected despite the extended dry summer weather.

Since August, Grand Island’s precipitation is nearly 3 inches less than the 30-year average. The forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, through the weekend, calls for continued dry weather with high temperatures in the 80s and upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that Nebraska corn condition rated 6% very poor, 9% poor, 21% fair, 44% good and 20% excellent. Corn dented was 97%, ahead of the 88% last year, and the 94% five-year average. Corn maturity was 65%, well ahead of the 32% last year and the 47% average. Corn harvested was 10%, ahead of the 2% last year and the 4% average.

Earlier this month, the USDA announced, based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at 1.78 billion bushels, down slightly from last year’s production. Area harvested for grain, at 9.45 million acres, is down 4% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 188 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels from last year.

Nationwide, the USDA said corn production for grain is forecast at 14.9 billion bushels, down 2% from the previous forecast but up 9% from 2019. Based on conditions as of Sept. 1, yields are expected to average a record high 178.5 bushels per harvested acre, down 3.3 bushels from the previous forecast but up 11.1 bushels from last year. The area harvested for grain is forecast at 83.5 million acres, down 1% from the previous forecast, but up 3% from the previous year.

The forecast 1.78 billion bushel corn harvest is similar to the last two years, which each totaled 1.785 billion bushels. In 2012, the year Nebraska suffered through a major drought, farmers harvested 1.292 billion bushels, of which, 1.097 billion bushels came from irrigated ground.

Nebraska soybean conditions rated 5% very poor, 8% poor, 21% fair, 49% good and 17% excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves was 82%, well ahead of the 46% last year and the 62% average. Harvested was 10%, which is ahead of the 4% average.

The USDA reported that state soybean production is forecast at 297 million bushels, up 5% from last year.

