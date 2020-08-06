State fair deadline

The 2020 Nebraska State Fair will be a celebration of 4-H and FFA youth. 4-H and FFA livestock shows will take place on separate weekends. The 4-H contests and live animal shows will be held on the first weekend (August 29-30). Static exhibits will be on display for the public to view throughout the fair.

All live animal and contest entries must be completed only by 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. No late entries will be accepted. This entry process must be completed by the exhibitor or their family. Entry fees must be paid for online using a debit/credit card.

Latest crop report for week ending Aug. 2

Latest crop report for week ending July 26

Latest crop report for week ending July 19

