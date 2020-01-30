State ag conference announced

Governor Pete Ricketts announced the schedule for the 32nd Governor’s Ag Conference. The annual event gives producers and agri-business leaders in Nebraska an opportunity to discuss the state’s number one industry and strategies to support future growth in agriculture. The conference is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10, 2020, at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Kearney.
“The Governor’s Ag Conference brings together Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and industry leaders for a conversation about the important issues that matter to all of us,” Gov. Ricketts said. “From growing Nebraska agriculture through entrepreneurship to developing emerging markets, the future of the ag industry in Nebraska depends on people willing to lead and learn.”
Registration and additional information is available at nda.nebraska.gov or by calling NDA toll-free at 800-831-0550.