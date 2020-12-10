Spend fertilizer dollars wisely

It’s the time of year when many are getting back their soil tests and making decisions on fertilizer applications for next year. Like any year there are a variety of factors in play in determining application rates. Some areas might have had lower than expected yields due to drought. Some may have better income than expected due to the recent spike in commodity prices. Some may be surprised by phosphorus prices compared to last year. Regardless of your situation, remember to use your soil tests to guide your applications on areas that give you the best chance of a return on your money.
So, once you have your soil test back, what area should you focus on to give you the best return? First off, start with your soil pH. Low soil pH has widespread effects on the availability of nutrients, so focus on spending your money to bring pH values up to make as much of the nutrients you already have in your soil available to the crop. So how low of a pH can you tolerate? The answer depends on the most sensitive crop in your rotation. If you are growing corn on corn, lime may not be economical unless pH is below 5.5. However, if you grow soybeans or alfalfa, applications are likely to pay if your pH values range from 5.8 to 6.2.
When correcting soil pH with lime, keep in mind that the application rate will be affected by the quality of the lime as well as your tillage system. In conventional tillage, lime is mixed into the profile and heavy applications are possible. However, in no-till systems, the movement of lime deeper into the soil is dependent on cracks, earthworms and precipitation, so it only moves roughly ½ inch per year. Because of this, it is recommended to only apply 30 percent of the full rate since it will only react with the top couple inches of soil. Many of you may also have high pH levels come back. While, high pH levels also affect nutrient availability, it is very challenging to lower high pH values profitably.
After looking at pH levels, next turn your focus to your phosphorus and potassium levels. For both of these nutrients, focus on the soil test values compared to the critical levels. This approach results in applications that are more likely to be profitable compared to build programs.
For many soils in Nebraska, phosphorus is going to be the more likely of these two to need attention, as most Nebraska soils have high native amounts of potassium. Phosphorus fertilizer has recently risen in price compared to last fall and spring, however it is still a good value when compared to current crop prices, especially if your soil test comes back with low values. While many soils have high soil potassium, we are starting to see some areas report lower soil test K values, so application may still be needed in some situations. After these two nutrients, next focus your attention on sulfur, then zinc, then other micronutrients.
If you would like to visit more about fertility management, please feel free to contact Aaron Nygren at the Nebraska Extension in Colfax County office by calling 402-352-3821, emailing anygren2@unl.edu, or follow on Twitter at @colfaxcountyext.