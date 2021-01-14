Soybean management virtual field days

LINCOLN — The 2020 Soybean Management Field Days moved online for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growers can view Soybean Management Field Days presentations or listen to the podcasts presented by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators at enrec.unl.edu/2020soydays.

For over 20 years, Soybean Management Field Days have helped soybean growers maximize productivity and profitability through smart decisions and efficient use of resources. The field days have helped growers stay competitive in the global marketplace and increase profits with a focus on meeting the world’s growing food and energy needs right here in Nebraska.

Active research continued at the Soybean Management Field Days locations throughout the 2020 growing season. The virtual presentations provide an outlet for sharing information and updates from the sites with growers. An added benefit is that growers can view or listen to the presentations whenever and wherever it is convenient for them.

“Our annual Soybean Management Field Days may have been impacted by the global pandemic, but we still brought our producers the trusted and reliable research-based information to their devices,” said Scott Ritzman, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “The video presentations bring insightful and useful information that producers are accustomed to hearing from Nebraska Extension every August. We look forward to having in-person Soybean Management Field Days in 2021.”

Research was conducted at the

following farms:

 Jerome Fritz Farm at Hildreth

 Kevin Dinslage Farm at Elgin

 Bart and Geoff Ruth Farm at Shelby

 Mike Fuchs Farm at Arlington

“Growers can obtain ideas and insight about the challenges they face in producing a quality crop at a profitable price in today’s global economy,” said Keith Glewen, Nebraska Extension educator. “Nebraska Extension specialists and educators share information that growers can view or listen to via short modules online at a time that is convenient to them.”

There is also the opportunity to enter a prize drawing by completing short surveys after viewing the presentations. Participant input from surveys is always important in planning future programs. Farmers can complete surveys for a chance to win the grand prize - a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler and $200 worth of local Nebraska pork. There will also be a — rawing for Carhart jackets and High Oleic soy grease. Winners will were announced during the virtual Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo online on Dec. 17 (enrec.unl.edu/nebras

kasoyexpo).

The field days are sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board in partnership with Nebraska Extension in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and are funded through soybean checkoff dollars. The efforts of the checkoff are directed by the United Soybean Board promoting progress powered by U.S. farmers.

Contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at (402) 441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at 1-800-529-8030 for more information.

