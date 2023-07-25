Soybean aphids are one of those soybean pests that should be on the radar of producers in Nebraska every year. While aphid populations fluctuate every year, they are difficult to predict. Even during a drought, they can migrate in from states not affected by the drought. Active scouting of your fields during July and August will inform you of any management decisions that need to be made.
Scouting your soybean fields and using the economic threshold is the best way to manage soybean aphids and conserve insect predators. When scouting fields, make sure to use the established economic threshold of 80% of plants infested with a field average of 250 aphids per plant and populations increasing. There is a speed scouting method that is based on the threshold of 250 aphids per plant. It involves counting to a maximum of 40 before moving on to the next plant. Once you hit 40, the plant is considered “infested.”
Following the thresholds will help to ensure that insecticides are applied only when needed. Seed treatments are not effective for soybean aphid and should be avoided for management of mid- to late-season populations. Recommendations for insecticides to use for soybean aphid management may be found in the 2023 Nebraska Guide for Weed, Disease and Insect Management. When using any pesticide, be sure to read and follow all label directions.
Because of the economic losses associated with soybean aphids, an insecticide is often needed for management of these pests. Oftentimes, a broad-spectrum insecticide, such as an organophosphate or pyrethroid, is used for management. Broad-spectrum products not only kill soybean aphids, but they also will clear a field of insect predators. Also, be mindful that any remaining stocks of insecticides containing chlorpyrifos no longer can be used.
Insect predators can be important factors when it comes to the outbreak of agricultural pests. Soybean aphids are no exception to this. Numerous studies have demonstrated the importance of insect predators for regulating soybean aphid populations. With a year that has already continued with drought from last year, those insect predators will be important to keeping spider mites in check, as well.
There are a few insecticide application practices to avoid. One such practice is a calendar-based spray program. Each year can be different in terms of if and when an insecticide would be needed for soybean aphids. A single, well-timed insecticide application using the economic threshold is just as effective for protecting yield as multiple insecticide applications. Although the thought of tank-mixing an insecticide with an herbicide application is an appealing idea to save a pass over the field later, this practice is not recommended. Later post-applications of herbicides are typically applied before soybean aphids are a serious issue. There may be soybean aphids present at that time but not at threshold levels. In the process, insect predators would be killed, leaving the door open for later soybean aphid populations to grow faster.
Remember that effective soybean aphid management requires good information on what is going on in your field. Use regular scouting to gather the information you will need to make an informed management decision for soybean aphids.