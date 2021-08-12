The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association (NeSPA) recently passed two significant resolutions in support of the rights of Nebraska farmers and to promote environmental sustainability in agriculture.
NeSPA adopted a resolution in support of the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action’s “Decade of Ag.” USFRA is a coalition of farmers and ranchers across the country who have advocated on behalf of agriculturalists on issues of sustainability policy.
The four goals of the “Decade of Ag” are:
— To restore the environment through agriculture that regenerates natural resources.
— To revitalize public appreciation for agriculture.
— To invest in the next generation of agricultural systems.
— Strengthen the social and economic fabric of America through agriculture.
The initiative is supported by 45 public and private sector sponsors, including McDonald’s, the United Sorghum Checkoff and the American Farm Bureau, among others.
“Conservation of our water, wildlife and soil systems is the top priority of the vast majority of agriculture producers,” said Nate Blum, executive director of the state sorghum producers association. “Their lives, livelihoods and legacies depend upon good stewardship of land and animal resources. Conversations about sustainability in agriculture production and food systems are rightly happening at the local, national, and international level with an enthusiasm rarely seen in the past. NeSPA and USFRA firmly believe that agriculturalists must be at the table when policies effecting their profession are being discussed.”
Next, NeSPA passed a resolution in opposition to the “America the Beautiful” initiative and the reexamination of the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS). “America the Beautiful,” also known as “30-by-30” intends to place 30% of all land in the United States into conservation by the year 2030.
The expansion of WOTUS in 2015 caused much concern in regard to federal overreach and improper land use restrictions on privately owned lands. A coalition of 11 states effectively opposed the implementation of WOTUS in 2018. The rule was replaced by the of the Navigable Water Protection Rule in January 2020.
“Thirty percent of all the land in the United States is the equivalent area of nine states of Nebraska. Details regarding how this goal will be met have not been clear and forthcoming,” Blum said. “The (Biden) administration has stated that these conservation efforts will be voluntary. However, voluntary conservation programs since 1985 have resulted in only 12% of land being placed in such programs. The coinciding announcement of the reexamination by the EPA of WOTUS indicates that the 30% goal will be met by reintroducing involuntary and oppressive regulatory burdens. Just as in 2015, this rule bodes disastrous for agriculture and the rights of private citizens.
“Moreover, this heavy-handed approach to conservation overall should be concerning to all Americans who are dependent upon reliable, safe and inexpensive foods for the survival of their families.”