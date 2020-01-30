The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has scheduled a meeting for March 20 at the Ramada Midtown in Grand Island. The meeting will convene at 9 a.m.

The meeting is open to the public. Time will be allowed at the start of the meeting to receive public comment to offer input to Board programs. A copy of the agenda is available by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at 402-471-4276.

The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the check-off assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development, and education.

LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue its webinar series, “Land Management Quarterly,” on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Extension educators Dennis Bauer and Steve Niemeyer with the University of Nebraska Extension will be discussing different ways to deal with high water on sub-irrigated meadows to maximize production.

Corn and wheat growers across Nebraska will be able to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies that will allow them to more precisely identify the amount of nitrogen fertilizer their crops need, while preventing excess nitrates from ending up in the state’s water supply.

Annual farm show attracts hundreds

Hundreds of Northeast Nebraskans came to Norfolk this week for the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show hosted by Northeast Community College, Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio.

Ag program serving critical workforce need

The role Nebraska agriculture plays in the global economy goes without saying. The state leads the nation in beef and beef product exports, commercial red meat production and popcorn production; second in all cattle and calves and hay production; and third in corn for grain production, corn …

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is currently accepting grant proposals for its Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). NDA administers the program which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits, vegetable…