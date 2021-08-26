Carbon markets and ag production were addressed in the Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2021, approved by the U.S. Senate this year.
In a UNL podcast found at UNL Extension and presented by professors Larry Van Tassell and Dave Aiken, finer points of the proposed program were identified.
Tassell is head of the Department of Agricultural Economics and director of the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Aiken is an agricultural law and water specialist with UNL Agricultural Economics.
This act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to develop a program for farmer and rancher participation in a voluntary environmental credit market that includes land and soil carbon sequestration. It will offer technical assistance, information and tools for participating traditional farmers and ranchers, which also includes private forest landowners.
A third-party identification system will be created and an advisory council with at least 51% of the participants being ag producers also will be developed. The program will seek to address all participant needs.
Carbon sequestration practices have been identified and include cover crops, and no-till and reduced till farming practices. Since land use practices have been closely monitored starting in 2012, the carbon sequestration practices have continued to grow.
Producers are good stewards and realize there are several benefits from improved farm practices like environmental benefits, reduced machinery and equipment expense and improved soil health with greater yields.
A recent podcast on the UNL Extension website took at a look at the new program and identified early data for farmers and ranchers to consider. Carbon markets have been around for years but, going forward, this act may make changes in how the market operates.
The 2017 USDA Ag census showed Nebraska producers are a leader in no-till adoption practices. No-till farming is used on 46% of Nebraska farmland, which compares to 31% of Iowa farmland and 38% in Kansas and South Dakota. Nationwide the number of acres using no-till practices is 26%.
Nebraska does lag behind nationwide in the usage of cover crops, however, with only 3.4% of farmland planted to cover crops compared with 3.9% across the nation. This percentage of cover crops used is similar to neighboring states as well.
Producers need to remember not all farmland is conducive to no-till and some acres respond better to reduced tillage practices.
If an Ecosystems Services Market is developed with a regulatory compliance carbon credit market, there will be added incentives for increased or additional acres with no-till, reduced till and cover crop farming practices.
A new term used quite often in the new act is “additionality.” The example given would be say a farm traditionally stores 100 tons of carbon every year. With the additionality concept, a producer would not get credit for the 100 tons.
If producers changed farming practices and raised the carbon stored to 105 tons, they would get credit for the additional 5 tons. The podcast did mention the additionality concept is a hard requirement for farmers to reach.
There is a lot of discussion about the marketing model. Over the past 40 years, the carbon market has been a regulatory market, but today’s proposed model will be for voluntary participation. In the old market, a producer received credits for the total carbon storage. While many believe producers should still receive credit for the total storage amount, a faction sees a need to verify new carbon development in a market where corporations purchase credits to meet their environmental goals.
It might be possible with the new model for a producer to sell the 100 tons of carbon in the old regulatory market and the additional 5 tons sold on the new voluntary market. It will depend on how the model is developed.
It will be interesting to see how the program changes as it is developed and updated podcasts on this subject, and several topics can be found at Nebraska FARMcast — Farm and Ranch Management at https://cap.unl.edu/.