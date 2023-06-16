MADISON — The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agri-Business Council is once again busy preparing for the eighth annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet.
This year's banquet will once again take place at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on Thursday, June 22. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Norfolk and Madison area chambers of commerce, the banquet’s theme is "Uniting the Agricultural & Business Communities" and targets Madison County and the adjacent counties of Antelope, Wayne, Pierce, Stanton, Boone and northern Platte.
The banquet will include a pork loin dinner with a presentation by guest speakers Nick Bowdish, who is president and CEO of Norfolk Crush. There also will be a representative from CIE (formerly Louis Dreyfus).
Tickets may be purchased at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce office at 609 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk.
The ultimate goal of this event is to raise funds for academic scholarships available to high school seniors and college students in Northeast Nebraska who are or intend to continue their education in the agricultural and agri-business fields.
The event also will include awarding five deserving students $1,000 scholarships as well as the presentation of the Norfolk Beef Expo scholarships to the 2022 recipients. The 2023 Norfolk Beef Expo event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10.
A Farm Family of the Year and an Ag-Business of the Year also will be recognized that evening.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Contact Jeny Albin with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-371-4862 or jalbin@norfolkchamber.com.