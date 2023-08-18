For many of us in Nebraska, Labor Day signals summer’s end and the return of the Cornhuskers to the field. For farm operators and workers, September is the time to prepare for the fall harvest.
Agriculture uses about 90% of all the land in Nebraska, so people here are well-acquainted with the hard work farming demands and the risks it can bring when common-sense safety guidelines are not followed.
Having investigated injuries and deaths suffered by people employed in grain operations, I have witnessed the impact of these incidents on family members, coworkers and employers. In 2016, an Iraq war veteran died in a grain bin. He survived a costly war but was killed doing what should have been a much safer job.
As farmers prepare to harvest millions of acres of corn and soybeans this fall, many grain elevators will be used to clear bins. The risks to workers involved in these operations cannot be overlooked, especially since the Purdue University Agricultural Safety and Health Program reported that in 2022 at least 59 workers were injured and 24 others died in confined spaces, such as bins, elevators and silos, a nearly 41% increase from 2021.
In Nebraska, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has conducted 10 inspections in 2023 to date at grain handling facilities, investigations that included one death and two workers hospitalized with injuries.
Deaths and injuries like these are preventable. In concert with industry leaders, OSHA has developed the following seven critical steps for grain safety:
— Never allow a worker to enter the bin to walk-down grain to make it flow.
— Always turn off and lock out equipment such as bin augers to avoid workers getting caught and suffering severe injuries or worse. While augers turn to keep grain flowing, they can engulf workers under thousands of pounds of stored products.
— Test the atmosphere inside the bin before entering to check for deadly gases caused by decaying matter.
— Equip workers with safety harnesses and anchor lifelines and have attendants outside the bin to assist if an emergency occurs.
— Be aware of the dangers of grain dust, which is highly combustible. Remember, mere tablespoons of grain dust can cause an explosion if ignition sources, such as power tools or conveyer belts that emit energy, exist.
To help promote grain safety, OSHA and the Nebraska Chapter of the National Safety Council signed an alliance in 2023 focused on grain and other safety issues. The alliance includes yearlong efforts to educate industry employers and workers and includes participation in the annual Stand-Up 4 Grain Safety Week each spring, a collaboration between the National Grain and Feed Association, Grain Handling Safety Council, Grain Elevator Processing Society, OSHA and other stakeholders.
As we look forward to the changing season and enjoy the bounty that Nebraska’s grain industry puts on tables across the nation, we should not overlook the safety and well-being of the people who make it possible. Federal law protects their right to a safe and healthy workplace, and they should expect to end each day free of harm. We at OSHA want employers to make safety and health a core value in their workplaces and we call on Nebraska’s farm operators to do their part to ensure OSHA protections are applied equally to all workers so that this harvest season is a safe one.