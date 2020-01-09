Scholarships being accepted for FLAGship Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the fifth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship (FLAGship) Program. The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska. Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture. Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree seeking students.

To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. The application for the FLAGship Program must include one letter of recommendation, a current resume, as well as proof that the student is continuing their education in state. Applicants are also asked to explain how they will advocate for agriculture in their future career as well as what issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.

Applications are due by Feb. 28. They can be mailed to the NeCGA at 4435 O Street, Suite 210, Lincoln NE, or emailed to mwrich@necga.org. For more information, visit necga.org or call 402-438-6459.

CRP sign-ups in Wayne

An informational meeting about the General Conservation Reserve Program will be at the Max Bar and Grill in Wayne on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska Soybean Board looking for soybean farmers

LINCOLN — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking soybean farmers to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry. The candidacy petition period began Dec. 1 and concludes April 15.

Candidates being sought for dairy princess

The Midwest Dairy–Nebraska Division is seeking candidates to participate in the State Dairy Princess contest at the Nebraska State Dairy Convention in Columbus on Feb. 25.

Preparing the cow herd for cold weather

Preparing the cow herd for cold weather

Moisture, high winds and cold temperatures increase the cow's energy requirements. Cows in an optimal body condition score (BCS 5 to 6) are better able to withstand adverse environmental conditions. As a risk management strategy as we go into the winter, reduce the number of BCS 4 cows and i…

Farm bureau looking to build off strong ag program

LINCOLN — Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC), a program of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, headed back to school this fall with new, grade-specific lessons and activities for Nebraska teachers.

Annual farm show back in Norfolk

Annual farm show back in Norfolk

The annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 15-16, at the 45,000-square-foot Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex, located at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. The Show is sponsored and prese…

Ag women program

Nebraska Extension in partnership with USDA Farm Service Agency and USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service is offering the Inaugural Annie’s Inspired Program “North Central Nebraska Women in Ag.”