The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual scholarships. Nineteen recent high school graduates were selected to receive higher education scholarships based on their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service and high scholastic achievement.

Scholarship winners from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are: Ashley Abrahams, Paige Bunn and Evan Hartman, all from Dodge County.

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation provides up to $22,000 worth of scholarships each year to graduating seniors who have been actively involved in 4-H.

4-H award winners

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the 2023 Governor's Agricultural Excellence Award winners. Seventeen 4-H Clubs were selected to receive $500 grants to complete projects that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on their communities.

Crop report for week ending June 25

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Grasshopper awareness and control

Dry conditions the past few years have reduced natural grasshopper population controls that thrive in warm, humid weather. While recent rains may have helped slow number growth, grasshopper populations may become an issue for pasture and hay crops as the summer continues if dry weather returns.

Central Valley Ag photo contest

cooperative is seeking entries for its sixth annual photo contest. The contest is open Monday, July 3, through Thursday, Aug. 3.

Ricketts backs two key agriculture bills

WASHINGTON — Following the Farm Bill for Nebraska listening tour with the entire Nebraska delegation, U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts has announced his support for two key pieces of legislation that had been raised by producers — the EATS Act and the HPAI Act.