The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual scholarships. Nineteen recent high school graduates were selected to receive higher education scholarships based on their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service and high scholastic achievement.
Scholarship winners from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are: Ashley Abrahams, Paige Bunn and Evan Hartman, all from Dodge County.
The Nebraska 4-H Foundation provides up to $22,000 worth of scholarships each year to graduating seniors who have been actively involved in 4-H.