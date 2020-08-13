Sandhills live webinar to be held

The 21st annual University of Nebraska–Lincoln Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory (GSL) Open House will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The GSL Open House committee made the decision this year to transition the program to live webinar and will offer attendees to interact with presenters. Morning speakers from UNL and Elanco will update producers on beef quality assurance (BQA) programming in Nebraska, discuss why low-stress cattle handling matters, explain the benefits of third-party audits, and review beef sustainability.
In the afternoon, the program will start off with Kacie McCarthy, UNL Cow-Calf Extension Specialist, addressing cattle management during and after a drought. In addition, research faculty from West Central Research and Extension Center and Panhandle Research and Extension Center will provide range and beef research updates.
To view the agenda and to register for the GSL Open House, visit extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/gsl-2020-open-house-1/, or e-mail travis.mulliniks@unl.edu. Please RSVP by August 25 to receive the live webinar link.