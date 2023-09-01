Ten Nebraska communities have said goodbye to a cohort of university students who lived and worked among their residents this summer.
July marked the end of the 10th season of the Rural Fellows, a program run through the university’s Rural Prosperity Nebraska initiative that places interns in rural communities. To commemorate this milestone, the Rural Fellows team hosted a virtual celebration in late July.
“I am filled with such gratitude for my community leaders and the community members that have helped me during this experience,” said Madeline Swanson, a business administration major from Beatrice, who served in Chadron. “I think this is one of the character traits of small communities like Chadron, Crawford and Harrison that allow them to thrive — people are willing to help each other, and they see the bigger picture for the community they’re in.”
Under the helm of program director Helen Fagan, the Rural Fellows experience pairs university students with rural Nebraska towns for seven weeks to work on community development projects. Unlike a traditional internship, where interns work for a company, Rural Fellows typically work for the community — the economic development department, the tourism board, the public works office or other civic-centered organizations.
The projects the Fellows work on during their service are created and prioritized by the communities themselves. This year Fellows’ projects have ranged from promoting golf courses in Knox County, to organizing a Health and Wellness Week in Gibbon, to developing a website for the creative arts district in Sidney.
“This experience has brought two Fellows, four new perspectives, six new programs and years of enrichment to our area,” said Kelly Hanvey, director of Knox County Economic Development.